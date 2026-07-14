Adam22's Latest Comments About 2Pac Spark Strong Reactions

BY Alexander Cole
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LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Adam22 (L) and Drake speak during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Adam22 has sparked some controversy on social media after claiming that he has a better claim to Los Angeles than 2Pac.

Adam22 is someone who knows how to rile up social media. Throughout the last decade, he has become a controversial figure in hip-hop. While he still has his fair share of supporters, there are others who believe his influence has been a net negative.

That said, Adam recently took to his Instagram story, where he had some comments about 2Pac and his ties to Los Angeles. The West Coast legend is oftentimes associated with Los Angeles, even though he called Oakland his hometown. Pac loved the Bay Area, and that came through in his music. However, that doesn't negate the influence he had in Los Angeles and the artists who have come from the city.

Despite this distinction, Adam22 decided to be controversial anyway. In his story, he wrote: "2Pac lived in LA for less than a year. Anyone who calls him an LA rapper is out of their mind. This level of cap is an atrocity." He subsequently went on to say that he has more of a right to claim Los Angeles than Pac does.

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Adam22 On 2Pac

As you can imagine, these comments didn't exactly go over well. In the comments of No Jumper's Instagram post, fans let their feelings be known.

"Adam22 could live in LA for another 50 years and it still wouldn’t put him in the same conversation as Tupac," one fan wrote. "Geography doesn’t earn respect legacy does. Pac wasn’t embraced because he had an LA ZIP code; he was embraced because he represented the city, contributed to its culture, and left an impact that’s still felt decades later. Adam built a business covering other people’s culture. Pac helped shape it. That’s the difference. You can buy property in LA, but you can’t buy the love, respect, or legacy that Pac earned."

Ultimately, this is an unnecessary conversation. 2Pac is a legend, and we should simply leave it at that.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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