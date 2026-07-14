Adam22's Latest Comments About 2Pac Spark Strong Reactions

Adam22 is someone who knows how to rile up social media. Throughout the last decade, he has become a controversial figure in hip-hop. While he still has his fair share of supporters, there are others who believe his influence has been a net negative.

That said, Adam recently took to his Instagram story, where he had some comments about 2Pac and his ties to Los Angeles. The West Coast legend is oftentimes associated with Los Angeles, even though he called Oakland his hometown. Pac loved the Bay Area, and that came through in his music. However, that doesn't negate the influence he had in Los Angeles and the artists who have come from the city.

Despite this distinction, Adam22 decided to be controversial anyway. In his story, he wrote: "2Pac lived in LA for less than a year. Anyone who calls him an LA rapper is out of their mind. This level of cap is an atrocity." He subsequently went on to say that he has more of a right to claim Los Angeles than Pac does.

Adam22 On 2Pac

As you can imagine, these comments didn't exactly go over well. In the comments of No Jumper's Instagram post, fans let their feelings be known.

"Adam22 could live in LA for another 50 years and it still wouldn’t put him in the same conversation as Tupac," one fan wrote. "Geography doesn’t earn respect legacy does. Pac wasn’t embraced because he had an LA ZIP code; he was embraced because he represented the city, contributed to its culture, and left an impact that’s still felt decades later. Adam built a business covering other people’s culture. Pac helped shape it. That’s the difference. You can buy property in LA, but you can’t buy the love, respect, or legacy that Pac earned."