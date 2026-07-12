Atomic P - Song by Jay Worthy & George Clinton

Jay Worthy is an artist who is constantly keeping himself busy. He is consistently dropping new projects and always seems to have a steady stream of singles on the horizon. On Friday, he delivered another, "Atomic P," with George Clinton. This is a West Coast banger with funky, catchy production from LNDN DRGS. Meanwhile, Worthy offers an equally catchy performance of his own. All of this culminates in a solid track that firmly cements Worthy as one of the most consistent artists out right now.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A