Atomic P - Song by Jay Worthy & George Clinton

Jay Worthy and George Clinton have teamed up for the West Coast banger, "Atomic P," with production from LNDN DRGS.

Jay Worthy is an artist who is constantly keeping himself busy. He is consistently dropping new projects and always seems to have a steady stream of singles on the horizon. On Friday, he delivered another, "Atomic P," with George Clinton. This is a West Coast banger with funky, catchy production from LNDN DRGS. Meanwhile, Worthy offers an equally catchy performance of his own. All of this culminates in a solid track that firmly cements Worthy as one of the most consistent artists out right now.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!