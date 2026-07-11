Dat Sound Remix - Song by H3adband featuring Boosie Badazz

H3adband has a certified hit with his new song, "Dat Sound," and on Friday, he dropped off the remix with Boosie.

H3adband's song "Dat Sound" has proven to be a viral hit. It is a song that is full of energy, and fans keep turning up to it. Now, the artist is ready to drop his album, Bandboy, on August 14. This is going to be a big album for him, and with the hype mounting, he has dropped a remix of "Dat Sound." This time around, we get Boosie Badazz along for the ride. The veteran of the game matches the energy on the track, and it's clear he was a big fan of the song before hopping on.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!