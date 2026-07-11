Dat Sound Remix - Song by H3adband featuring Boosie Badazz

H3adband's song "Dat Sound" has proven to be a viral hit. It is a song that is full of energy, and fans keep turning up to it. Now, the artist is ready to drop his album, Bandboy, on August 14. This is going to be a big album for him, and with the hype mounting, he has dropped a remix of "Dat Sound." This time around, we get Boosie Badazz along for the ride. The veteran of the game matches the energy on the track, and it's clear he was a big fan of the song before hopping on.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Bandboy