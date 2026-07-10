Hour Dollar - Song by Markis Precise & Boldy James

BY Alexander Cole
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Hour Dollar Hour Dollar
Producer Markis Precise has come through with some phenomenal production on his Boldy James collab, "Hour Dollar."

Markis Precise and Boldy James have teamed up for "Hour Dollar," and no surprise, it is a banger. These are two artists who know what they are doing. Boldy is a prolific rapper who is dropping dope albums on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, Markis Precise is a talented producer who can give you something hard-hitting and atmospheric. On "Hour Dollar," both artists are at the top of their game. The luscious production is layered and maximalist at times. Boldy James continues to deliver clever lyrics and punchy flows. It's a recipe for success, and we will continue to listen throughout the weekend.

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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