Hour Dollar - Song by Markis Precise & Boldy James

Markis Precise and Boldy James have teamed up for "Hour Dollar," and no surprise, it is a banger. These are two artists who know what they are doing. Boldy is a prolific rapper who is dropping dope albums on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, Markis Precise is a talented producer who can give you something hard-hitting and atmospheric. On "Hour Dollar," both artists are at the top of their game. The luscious production is layered and maximalist at times. Boldy James continues to deliver clever lyrics and punchy flows. It's a recipe for success, and we will continue to listen throughout the weekend.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A