My Deepest Thoughts - Album by Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz is one of the most beloved artists in the history of Louisiana hip-hop. Overall, the artist has become a fixture on social media. He loves to weigh in on controversial topics, and while some find him to be offensive, others see him as insightful. To this day, Boosie is still dropping projects, and recently, he came through with My Deepest Thoughts. This is a 14-track project featuring artists like MO3 and NBGDon. On the track "Reality Check Finish," Boosie even weighs in on the Jay-Z paternity allegations. Ultimately, it's an album that fans will certainly want to check out.
Release Date: June 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for My Deepest Thoughts
- My Deepest Thoughts
- Watch You Cry Too
- Dirt on My Name
- Fuck Them All
- God Bless My N**** Soul ft. MO3
- Cautious ft. NBGDon
- Greater Later
- I Just Wanna Go Home
- This Ain't That Love
- Purple Heart
- Reality Check Finish
- Woulda Gave My Last (Betrayed To The Max)
- War in the City
- I Don't Want This Love