My Deepest Thoughts - Album by Boosie Badazz

While Boosie Badazz continues to be a fixture of internet discourse, he is still out here dropping banger projects like "My Deepest Thoughts."

Boosie Badazz is one of the most beloved artists in the history of Louisiana hip-hop. Overall, the artist has become a fixture on social media. He loves to weigh in on controversial topics, and while some find him to be offensive, others see him as insightful. To this day, Boosie is still dropping projects, and recently, he came through with My Deepest Thoughts. This is a 14-track project featuring artists like MO3 and NBGDon. On the track "Reality Check Finish," Boosie even weighs in on the Jay-Z paternity allegations. Ultimately, it's an album that fans will certainly want to check out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!