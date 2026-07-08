Marcellus Wiley Responds To Rape Allegations, Claims Wife Put "Voodoo Spell" On Him

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marcellus Wiley on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Marcellus Wiley was accused of rape by his wife Annemarie, and now, he is offering his side of the story in a post on X.

Marcellus Wiley was arrested in Florida over the weekend for alleged domestic violence. The former NFL player allegedly got into an altercation with his wife, Annemarie, who subsequently filed for divorce.

In her divorce filing, Annemarie Wiley accused her husband of raping her on multiple occasions. Furthermore, she alleged that the former NFL player has hit her multiple times over the years, and even threw a Coca-Cola bottle at her head while she was pregnant.

Taking to X on Tuesday night, Marcellus Wiley offered his response to the allegations. He denies the allegations made against him. Moreover, he is accusing his wife of putting a "voodoo spell" on him and his family. He also claims to have evidence that his wife is the alleged abuser in this situation.

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Marcellus Wiley Says His Piece

Per Marcellus Wiley:

"I love my children with everything I am. My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents. Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with evidence rather than emotion. More importantly, I owe it to my children to truthfully document what they and I have endured.

To do that, I must address the lies Annemarie has told about me by telling the truth about her and our marriage. Over the years, I have compiled videos, photographs, text messages, emails, and other evidence that directly contradicts those baseless claims and provides a factual record of our family and the events leading to this unfortunate divorce. That record includes evidence of Annemarie’s repeated infidelity—including an affair with her pregnant friend’s husband—serious and damaging parenting failures, a “voodoo spell” she cursed over my family, as well as fans she claimed “hated her” from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, along with many, many other unflattering documented events. To be frank, many friends, family members, and fans have opined that after she was kicked off The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she lost her mind! Unfortunately, I must agree.

I never wanted my family’s issues and struggles to become public for any reason, including divorce leverage. But I unfortunately knew this day was inevitable. I was willing to endure anything—even hell itself—if it meant being with my children every single day. I am their hero, and now I am fighting to make sure the positive and real image they know of me is the one that endures.

I am prepared to address these allegations and related matters through the legal process and with evidence. My focus remains on my children, my integrity, and the truth. Thanks for your understanding."

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to HNHH for updates as we will continue to bring you all of the latest information.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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