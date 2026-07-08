Run - Song by Night Lovell

Ottawa artist Night Lovell is readying his new album, "My Blood As The Ink," but first, he has a new single called "Run."

Night Lovell is an Ottawa artist who has been grinding for a minute now. He is well established in the game thanks to his dark tracks in which he flexes his rapping and producer skills. Fans have been waiting for new music, and now, Night Lovell is ready to drop. On August 28, he will be releasing a new project, My Blood As The Ink. More recently, he released the new single "Run." Throughout this song, we get some dark and spooky production, which is highlighted by Lovell's reverb-laced vocals. It's a dope track and one that will get the attention of his supporters.

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