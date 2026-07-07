Demnz - Song by YT & Tezzus

London underground artist YT just teamed up with YSL's Tezzus for a new banger that will stay blasting in your headphones this week.

See what I'm sayin'? Yeah, we in the south of Spain, yeah, yeah Damn, we just came here, both of my side and my main here, yeah Said that we changed, yeah, g-got Ricks, course I changed, yeah, yeah Money and fame, yeah, h-how could a boy not change? Yeah, yeah

The UK and US undergrounds have been converging as of late. There is no greater example of this than the recent collaboration between London artist YT and YSL's own Tezzus. This new banger is called "Demnz," and it is certainly a solid culmination of two distinct sounds. The production has more of a UK twist, which makes sense since this is YT's song. However, both artists trade bars seamlessly, their unique voices complementing each other well. It's a cool collaboration, and we hope to see more of these UK and US crossovers very soon.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!