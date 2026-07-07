Demnz - Song by YT & Tezzus

The UK and US undergrounds have been converging as of late. There is no greater example of this than the recent collaboration between London artist YT and YSL's own Tezzus. This new banger is called "Demnz," and it is certainly a solid culmination of two distinct sounds. The production has more of a UK twist, which makes sense since this is YT's song. However, both artists trade bars seamlessly, their unique voices complementing each other well. It's a cool collaboration, and we hope to see more of these UK and US crossovers very soon.
Release Date: July 6, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: CLEARYEAR
Quotable Lyrics from Demnz
See what I'm sayin'? Yeah, we in the south of Spain, yeah, yeah
Damn, we just came here, both of my side and my main here, yeah
Said that we changed, yeah, g-got Ricks, course I changed, yeah, yeah
Money and fame, yeah, h-how could a boy not change? Yeah, yeah