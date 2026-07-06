HARD TO REACH - Album by Lute

Lute has released HARD TO REACH on Monday, his first album since 2022's Gold Mouf. The Dreamville artist has been repping for North Carolina, and the fans have been waiting for something new. This new project contains 12 tracks, with Lute handling the tracklist all by himself. There is lots of introspection on the project, with Lute showcasing his range. It's a solid body of work, and one that his fans will need to support this week. The music industry is coming back from its break, and Lute is taking full advantage with a perfectly-timed release.
Release Date: July 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for HARD TO REACH
- VM1
- Back Where I Started
- Back Where I Started VM
- God Work
- Where Lute At Skit
- Where's Da Music
- VM4
- Journey of Me
- Hard Work VM
- Authentic
- VM6
- Ballad of Westside Scoop