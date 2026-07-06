HARD TO REACH - Album by Lute

North Carolina artist Lute remains signed to Dreamville, and his latest project "HARD TO REACH" is a person album full of introspection.

Lute has released HARD TO REACH on Monday, his first album since 2022's Gold Mouf. The Dreamville artist has been repping for North Carolina, and the fans have been waiting for something new. This new project contains 12 tracks, with Lute handling the tracklist all by himself. There is lots of introspection on the project, with Lute showcasing his range. It's a solid body of work, and one that his fans will need to support this week. The music industry is coming back from its break, and Lute is taking full advantage with a perfectly-timed release.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!