Lute
- SongsJID & Lute Preview Dreamville Executive Produced "CREED III" Soundtrack With "Ma Boy" SingleThe Michael B. Jordan-directed project will open in theatres on March 3rd.ByHayley Hynes5.1K Views
- NewsLute Expands "Gold Mouf" With New Songs For Deluxe EditionLute unveils the deluxe edition of "Gold Mouf" with six songs. ByAron A.3.9K Views
- NewsLute & Cozz Rep Dreamville On "Eye To Eye"Lute and Cozz represent the Dreamville team with their "Golf Mouf" duet "Eye To Eye."ByMitch Findlay3.1K Views
- NewsLute Links With J.I.D & Saba For "Birdsong"Lute delivers his new album "Gold Mouf," featuring the standout posse cut "Birdsong" with J.I.D and Saba.ByMitch Findlay5.3K Views
- NewsDreamville's Lute Releases Debut Album "Gold Mouf"Lute's debut album "Gold Mouf" features JID, Ari Lennox, Cozz, Little Brother, Westside Boogie, and more.ByAlex Zidel6.7K Views
- Music VideosDreamville Artist Lute Shares "Myself" VideoLute offers introspective visuals accompanied with emotionally honest lyrics for "Myself" singleByKyesha Jennings4.0K Views
- NewsDreamville's Lute Holds It Down On With "Myself"Dreamville's Lute comes through with his new single "Myself," inviting fans to pay what they want for the track. ByMitch Findlay3.6K Views
- NewsDreamville's Lute Celebrates His Birthday With "Life"Lute reflects on his life and the pressures of fatherhood on his latest record, "Life."ByAron A.3.5K Views
- NewsLute Continues To Impress With Smooth Single "GED (Gettin Every Dolla)"Dreamers rise up. ByMitch Findlay4.3K Views
- NewsDreamville's Lute Goes In On "Side B"Lute drops off two new songs including "Side B."ByAron A.4.3K Views
- NewsLute Releases Freestyle Ahead Of Dreamville FestivalThe flow is ruthless. Byhnhh5.0K Views
- NewsLute Recruits Deniro Farrar & Cyanca For "Ambitions (Queen City Remix)"Lute returns with a remix to his track "Ambitions."ByAron A.4.0K Views
- NewsDreamville's Lute Drops "West 1996 Pt. 2"Don't sleep on this. ByChantilly Post18.3K Views
- NewsJ. Cole's Latest Sign, Lute, Drops "Premonition" In Anticipation Of "West 1996 Part 2"J. Cole's Dreamville has got a good one. ByChantilly Post10.2K Views