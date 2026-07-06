Stick To The Script - Album by RMR

RMR burst onto the scene back in 2020 with the song "Rascal." It was here that the artist was able to showcase his beautiful voice, which has a ton of range. At the time, RMR was destined for superstardom. Unfortunately, things did not work out as planned. Instead, the artist had to pick up the pieces and grind for his place in the music world. On Monday, RMR showcased the hard work of that grind with his new project, Stick To The Script. This new project has eight tracks and has more of a hip-hop vibe when compared to his "Rascal" debut. His voice is on full display, and his ear for melody carries him throughout the tracklist.
Release Date: July 6, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Stick To The Script
- Hello Heart Break
- Push
- Ain't You
- 10 Bands
- Couple More Times
- Cyndi Lauper
- He Said
- Minnesota Snow