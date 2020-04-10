RMR
- Music VideosRMR & Tyla Yaweh Takeover Jamie Foxx's Pad In "Vibes" VideoRMR and Tyla Yaweh throw a party at Jamie Foxx's house in the new video for "Vibes." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRMR's New Drop "Vibes" With Tyla Yaweh Is A Summer Anthem Waiting To HappenGenre-defying artist RMR teams up with rapper Tyla Yaweh to bring the heat in a new track with summer-anthem qualities. By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsRMR Shares New Single "Her Honeymoon"The rapper's "choose your own adventure" video is out now. By hnhh
- NewsRMR Comes Through With Unique Song Covers On "4th Qtr Medley"RMR covers Drake, Matchbox Twenty, and the Goo Goo Dolls on his new EP.By Alexander Cole
- NewsRMR Completes "4th Quarter Medley" With New Song "Substitution For Love"RMR re-imagines the classic Goo Goo Dolls song "Iris" on his latest release.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRMR Re-Imagines Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" On "That Was Therapeutic"The mysterious RMR hints at finally revealing his identity in "That Was Therapeutic" with Amber Rose.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRMR Covers Matchbox Twenty's "3AM" With "The Wishing Hour"RMR is gearing up to release a 3-part film containing covers of classic songs.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosRMR Tours His Hood With Westside Gunn In "Welfare" VideoRMR teams up with Westside Gunn for the official "Welfare" video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug Links Up With RMR On "Rascal" RemixRMR taps Young Thug for the "Rascal" remix.By Aron A.
- NewsRMR Laments About Girls In The Fast Lane On "Best Friend"RMR continues to display his range on the new track "Best Friend."By Alexander Cole
- NewsRMR Brings The Melodic Country Vibes With "Silence"RMR showcased why he is one of the more interesting new artists on "Silence."By Alexander Cole
- NewsRMR Connects With Westside Gunn For "Welfare"RMR secures the Griselda co-sign with Westside Gunn-assisted "Welfare" off his debut EP.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRMR Releases Debut EP "Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art" With Future, Lil Baby & Westside GunnRMR keeps his identity shielded on his debut EP "DRUG DEALING IS A LOST ART" with features from Future, Lil Baby, and Westside Gunn.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRMR Releases Timbaland-Produced Single "I'm Not Over You"RMR continues his rise to the top with another country-tinged banger produced by Timbaland.By Alex Zidel
- NewsRMR Releases Explosive "Dealer" Remix With Future & Lil BabyRMR continues his hot streak with a brand new "Dealer" remix featuring Future and Lil Baby.By Alex Zidel
- SongsRMR Expands On The Genius Of "Rascal" With New Single "DEALER"RMR is back with another country-tinged trap song about masking pain with lots of drugs.By Alexander Cole