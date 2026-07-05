SLIDE – Song by 24hrs & MadeinTYO

"SLIDE" by 24hrs and MadeinTYO is yet another chill and easy-going cut from them, who continue to show off their brotherly chemistry.

24hrs and MadeinTYO are brothers, so it's no surprise they make great music together. Their latest example of this is their new song "SLIDE," which harkens back to the more simple, easy-going, playful, and watery vibes of 2017-2018 hip-hop. Light, shimmery keys uplift a straightforward, trap-style percussive pattern, and both MCs' flows embody some of the charisma and confidence of that era. It doesn't reinvent the wheel at all, and doesn't stray from its formula. But it does sound pretty nostalgic, and it still holds up as a relaxing and numbing cut. So if you want to look back on a more carefree style of contemporary hip-hop, "SLIDE" might take you back.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.