SLIDE – Song by 24hrs & MadeinTYO

24hrs and MadeinTYO are brothers, so it's no surprise they make great music together. Their latest example of this is their new song "SLIDE," which harkens back to the more simple, easy-going, playful, and watery vibes of 2017-2018 hip-hop. Light, shimmery keys uplift a straightforward, trap-style percussive pattern, and both MCs' flows embody some of the charisma and confidence of that era. It doesn't reinvent the wheel at all, and doesn't stray from its formula. But it does sound pretty nostalgic, and it still holds up as a relaxing and numbing cut. So if you want to look back on a more carefree style of contemporary hip-hop, "SLIDE" might take you back.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from SLIDE
North Side shorty, know they can't afford me,
Swiping on my Story, chill, little shorty,
Need about 40, talking 'bout some bands,
I was in Japan, cooling like a fan