Saturday – Song by Lance Skiiiwalker & Turich Benjy

Lance Skiiiwalker is dropping a new album, #invite,sessions,only!!, on July 10, and we just got a new track ahead of its release. "Saturday" features Turich Benjy and is a propulsive pop/funk/rock fusion through Skiiiwalker's filter of alternative R&B. Driving drums, fuzzy guitar riffs, and some ethereal and distant vocal treatments make for a pretty murky but still engaging experience. While it packs a lot in a short runtime, there are still some structural phases that make the track feel more satisfying than its length suggests. Hopefully Lance Skiiiwalker has even more great material on the way, as this is a solid cruiser for the summer season.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: Alternative R&B
Album: #invite,sessions,only!! (due July 10)
Quotable Lyrics from Saturday
Sundays, I want your blessing,
Will you love me by the weekend?
My dirty little secret,
I hope one day you'll see this