Saturday – Song by Lance Skiiiwalker & Turich Benjy

"Saturday" by Lance Skiiiwalker and Turich Benjy is a pretty transportive and dreamy pop-funk-rock jam from the former's upcoming album.

Lance Skiiiwalker is dropping a new album, #invite,sessions,only!!, on July 10, and we just got a new track ahead of its release. "Saturday" features Turich Benjy and is a propulsive pop/funk/rock fusion through Skiiiwalker's filter of alternative R&B. Driving drums, fuzzy guitar riffs, and some ethereal and distant vocal treatments make for a pretty murky but still engaging experience. While it packs a lot in a short runtime, there are still some structural phases that make the track feel more satisfying than its length suggests. Hopefully Lance Skiiiwalker has even more great material on the way, as this is a solid cruiser for the summer season.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.