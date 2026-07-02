Try So Hard - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy took to social media last night with a message about positivity, and his new single reflects that.

NBA YoungBoy continues to flood the market with music. Earlier this year, he delivered Slime Cry. Meanwhile, last week, he dropped More Leaks 2. Now, the artist is back again, this time with the new single, "Try So Hard." This track was released in conjunction with YoungBoy's latest Instagram post, in which he preached positivity and doing your best to become a good person. "Try So Hard" certainly speaks on these topics, as the artist delivers a ballad. What makes the song truly stand out are the two samples. Bone Thugs -N-Harmony, as well as Akon 's "I Tried," can be heard on here. It is full of YoungBoy's personal struggles and his desire to improve himself, regardless of his circumstances. His melodic talents are on full display, and once again, YoungBoy showcases his versatility.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!