Try So Hard - Song by NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy continues to flood the market with music. Earlier this year, he delivered Slime Cry. Meanwhile, last week, he dropped More Leaks 2. Now, the artist is back again, this time with the new single, "Try So Hard." This track was released in conjunction with YoungBoy's latest Instagram post, in which he preached positivity and doing your best to become a good person. "Try So Hard" certainly speaks on these topics, as the artist delivers a ballad. What makes the song truly stand out are the two samples. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, as well as Akon's "I Tried," can be heard on here. It is full of YoungBoy's personal struggles and his desire to improve himself, regardless of his circumstances. His melodic talents are on full display, and once again, YoungBoy showcases his versatility.
Release Date: July 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A