Calais Campbell's Brother Charged With Murder In Connection With Mom's Death

Devastating news is coming out of the NFL world today as Calais Campbell's mother, Nateal, has passed away at 71. According to TMZ, the Baltimore Ravens star's brother, Ciarre, has been arrested and booked on murder charges in connection with Nateal Campbell's passing.

Law enforcement says they found Campbell in her Atlanta home on Tuesday following a request for a welfare check. A man "appeared to have barricaded himself inside the home" when the police arrived, which led to Ciarre Campbell's arrest.

"We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family. I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time." Campbell's attorney, Jay Abt, explained.

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Calais Campbell Faces Family Tragedy

Following the news of Nateal Campbell's passing, her family released a statement on the matter. They noted that they are allowing law enforcement to complete their investigation. However, they are still finding comfort in the news, and are allowing for their faith to guide them during this time.

"While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family," the statement read.

This is just a horrible tragedy, and out heart goes out to the Campbell family as they go through this. This remains a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you informed.