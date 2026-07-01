Calais Campbell's Brother Charged With Murder In Connection With Mom's Death

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) stands on the field prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Calais Campbell is dealing with a horrific tragedy as his mother, Nateal, was found dead on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Devastating news is coming out of the NFL world today as Calais Campbell's mother, Nateal, has passed away at 71. According to TMZ, the Baltimore Ravens star's brother, Ciarre, has been arrested and booked on murder charges in connection with Nateal Campbell's passing.

Law enforcement says they found Campbell in her Atlanta home on Tuesday following a request for a welfare check. A man "appeared to have barricaded himself inside the home" when the police arrived, which led to Ciarre Campbell's arrest.

"We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family. I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time." Campbell's attorney, Jay Abt, explained.

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Calais Campbell Faces Family Tragedy

Following the news of Nateal Campbell's passing, her family released a statement on the matter. They noted that they are allowing law enforcement to complete their investigation. However, they are still finding comfort in the news, and are allowing for their faith to guide them during this time.

"While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family," the statement read.

This is just a horrible tragedy, and out heart goes out to the Campbell family as they go through this. This remains a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you informed.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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