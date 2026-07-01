How It Be - Song by Lelo

Detroit artist Lelo has been on a run for a couple of years now. More recently, he has been dropping a string of video singles over on YouTube. Recently, he came through with "Big Dipper," and on Tuesday, he returned with "How It Be." Overall, "How It Be" is a track that is going to sound a bit quiet in your headphones. Having said that, Lelo's talent remains on full display. From the skeletal production to his steady flows, there is no doubt that the artist has a firm command of his sound. He continues to grow as an artist, and you can't help but wonder what's next.
Release Date: June 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A