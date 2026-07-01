How It Be - Song by Lelo

Lelo is well on his way to superstardom, and he is keeping his momentum going with the video single, "How It Be."

Detroit artist Lelo has been on a run for a couple of years now. More recently, he has been dropping a string of video singles over on YouTube. Recently, he came through with "Big Dipper," and on Tuesday, he returned with "How It Be." Overall, "How It Be" is a track that is going to sound a bit quiet in your headphones. Having said that, Lelo's talent remains on full display. From the skeletal production to his steady flows, there is no doubt that the artist has a firm command of his sound. He continues to grow as an artist, and you can't help but wonder what's next.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!