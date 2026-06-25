Big Dipper - Song by Lelo

Lelo has been putting on for Detroit since his debut, and with his latest video single, "Big Dipper," he shows us again why he is one of the best artists in the city. His flows on this track, as monotone as they are at times, are dripping with personality. Additionally, the flow is just catchy, and with the production complementing his voice, the stars align on the track. Lelo has been a beacon of consistency for a couple of years now, and we continue to look forward to what he can do next.
Release Date: June 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Big Dipper
When you see me on the play, kiss me thru the phone (Brr)
It ain't even on a sneak, it's just not for socials
I should make it rain on you, when you got them clothes on (Ayy)
Tatt my name on it, i'll take you global (I'll take you)