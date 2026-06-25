Big Dipper - Song by Lelo

BY Alexander Cole
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Lelo is one of the best young artists out of Detroit, and on Wednesday, he delivered his latest video single, "Big Dipper."

Lelo has been putting on for Detroit since his debut, and with his latest video single, "Big Dipper," he shows us again why he is one of the best artists in the city. His flows on this track, as monotone as they are at times, are dripping with personality. Additionally, the flow is just catchy, and with the production complementing his voice, the stars align on the track. Lelo has been a beacon of consistency for a couple of years now, and we continue to look forward to what he can do next.

Release Date: June 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Big Dipper

When you see me on the play, kiss me thru the phone (Brr)
It ain't even on a sneak, it's just not for socials
I should make it rain on you, when you got them clothes on (Ayy)
Tatt my name on it, i'll take you global (I'll take you)

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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