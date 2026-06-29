Former NBA Star Malik Beasley Indicted In Sports Gambling Investigation

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets
Feb 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley (25) before the game against the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Federal prosecutors allege Malik Beasley & others accepted bribes as part of a gambling scheme tied to player prop bets during the 2023-24 NBA season.

What began as an investigation into suspicious betting activity has continued to spread across professional basketball, with another pair of former NBA players now at the center of the federal government's expanding case. Malik Beasley and Ed Davis have been indicted on multiple federal charges tied to an alleged scheme that prosecutors say involved manipulated player performances and illegal sports wagers.

According to NBC News, the newly unsealed indictment alleges that Beasley agreed to alter aspects of his on-court performance during the 2023-24 season while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Federal authorities claim Davis, who retired from the NBA in 2022, helped organize the arrangement by extending Beasley loans after the guard reportedly accumulated significant gambling debt. In exchange, prosecutors allege Beasley accepted bribes used to reduce or satisfy those debts, while Davis and other alleged co-conspirators placed wagers tied to Beasley's individual statistics.

“Bribery and insider betting schemes like this one involving former NBA players ... who exploited inside NBA information for profit erode the integrity of American sports and victimize the sports-watching public,” U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Defends Romance With Malik Beasley, Says She Knew He Was Separated

A Sprawling Gambling Probe That Involved Several Others

Rather than accusing the defendants of influencing game outcomes, prosecutors focused on prop bets involving specific statistical categories. Court filings describe alleged agreements involving Beasley's points and rebounds in several Bucks games, claiming bettors used advance knowledge of those performances to place wagers worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Authorities also allege one of the planned bets failed after Beasley exceeded the targeted rebounding total during a March 2024 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

The indictment charges Beasley, Davis, and four others with offenses including wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy. Davis was taken into custody following the indictment, while Beasley was not in custody as of Monday (June 29). Attorneys representing both former players had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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