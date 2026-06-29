Federal prosecutors allege Malik Beasley & others accepted bribes as part of a gambling scheme tied to player prop bets during the 2023-24 NBA season.

According to NBC News , the newly unsealed indictment alleges that Beasley agreed to alter aspects of his on-court performance during the 2023-24 season while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Federal authorities claim Davis, who retired from the NBA in 2022, helped organize the arrangement by extending Beasley loans after the guard reportedly accumulated significant gambling debt. In exchange, prosecutors allege Beasley accepted bribes used to reduce or satisfy those debts, while Davis and other alleged co-conspirators placed wagers tied to Beasley's individual statistics.

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