Chris Johnson Shares Heartbreaking ALS Diagnosis

BY Alexander Cole
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Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) runs for good yardages against the Houston Texans at LP Field in Nashville on
Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) runs for good yardages against the Houston Texans at LP Field in Nashville on Sept. 20, 2009. The Titans lost their home opener 34-31.
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson spoke with Michael Strahan about his ALS diagnosis, and his desire to keep fighting.

Chris Johnson was a beloved running back for the Tennessee Titans, who even ran for 2000 yards back in 2009. He is just one of nine NFL running backs to ever reach this milestone, earning him the nickname CJ2K.

On Monday, Johnson shared the devastating news that he is suffering from ALS at just 40 years old. In an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Johnson opened up about this fight. Now, his body is unable to move as it used to, and he must communicate with a tablet that reads out words based on visual cues. During the interview, Johnson spoke about how the disease affects him on a daily basis.

“Your mind stays sharp. People sometimes look at a person with a physical disability and assume you’re not still the same person inside,” Johnson said. “I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn’t cooperate.”

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Chris Johnson Speaks to GMA

Johnson was joined by his wife, Brittany, who has been his rock throughout all of this. Johnson also showcased his will to keep going, noting that it's all for his kids.

“She hasn’t left my side through any of this. My kids are also a huge part of why I keep going,” Johnson said. “Every day I wake up wanting more time with them to make more memories and just be their dad. They give me a reason to keep fighting.”

Johnson's story is a heartbreaking one. ALS is a terrible disease that tends to progress quickly. NFL players are susceptible to it, and Johnson is brave for telling his story so thoroughly.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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