Chris Johnson Shares Heartbreaking ALS Diagnosis

Chris Johnson was a beloved running back for the Tennessee Titans, who even ran for 2000 yards back in 2009. He is just one of nine NFL running backs to ever reach this milestone, earning him the nickname CJ2K.

On Monday, Johnson shared the devastating news that he is suffering from ALS at just 40 years old. In an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, Johnson opened up about this fight. Now, his body is unable to move as it used to, and he must communicate with a tablet that reads out words based on visual cues. During the interview, Johnson spoke about how the disease affects him on a daily basis.

“Your mind stays sharp. People sometimes look at a person with a physical disability and assume you’re not still the same person inside,” Johnson said. “I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn’t cooperate.”

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Chris Johnson Speaks to GMA

Johnson was joined by his wife, Brittany, who has been his rock throughout all of this. Johnson also showcased his will to keep going, noting that it's all for his kids.

“She hasn’t left my side through any of this. My kids are also a huge part of why I keep going,” Johnson said. “Every day I wake up wanting more time with them to make more memories and just be their dad. They give me a reason to keep fighting.”