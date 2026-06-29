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Chris Johnson Shares Heartbreaking ALS Diagnosis
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson spoke with Michael Strahan about his ALS diagnosis, and his desire to keep fighting.
By
Alexander Cole
June 29, 2026