Yes, it is Tuesday (March 29), but discussions about Sunday's Oscars antics are far from over. People have continued to storm timelines, social media pages, and comment sections with takes on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. There has been an overwhelming amount of support for Rock following Smith's public apology, and it has been reported that the comedian has seen a major surge in ticket sales for his comedy tour.

Rock has yet to issue a formal statement about the incident, but The Batman star Zoe Kravitz mentioned the dust-up on Instagram. The actress showed off her Oscars look with a caption that has turned her into a trending topic.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," Kravitz wrote. Friends like Aaron Paul, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cree Summer, and more jumped in her comments with compliments and co-signs, but others weren't as kind. Although Kravitz did receive applause for the caption, it caused detractors to drudge up a 2013 interview with V magazine where she spoke about her After Earth co-star, Jaden Smith.

"There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can't believe you're 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you," Kravitz, who was 24 at the time, said. "He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he's so handsome, I was always like, when you're older, you know, we'll hang out…Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14."

More accusations soon followed and people are moving from the Oscars incident to all aspects of Kravitz's personal life and career. She has not responded to the backlash or allegations. Check it out below.

[via]