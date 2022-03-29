It seems like some good came from the shocking incident that took place at the 2022 Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Rock made an insensitive and unaware joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, which is a direct result of alopecia. Sensing her irritation, Will decided to take to the stage and smack the host across the face.

Social media has been astounded for the last two days and are desperately waiting on Chris Rock to make a statement. Many are even taking matters into their own hands by going to see his response live and in person.

According to TickPick, the online marketplace for event tickets, Chris Rock’s comedy show sales have skyrocketed. The business page took to Twitter to post, “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Additionally, as claimed by Variety, tickets to the tour on TickPick increased by over 200%. On March 18, the cheapest ticket was $46. Now, the lowest at which they can be purchased is $341.

Rock’s comedy show, called the Ego Death World Tour, is set to begin this March 30 in New Jersey. The 57-year-old is set to travel across over 30 cities in the country and end his journey in November in Hollywood, California.

The event features comedian Kevin Hart. Titled Only Headliners Allowed, the two will go hand in hand doing standup for five consecutive days across New Jersey and New York in July.

Do you think Chris will add the situation into his act? Will Smith has since apologized publicly.