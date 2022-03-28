If you watched The Oscars last night, then you are probably already well aware of what happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith. After making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Rock got smacked hard in the face by Smith, who took the effort to get up out of his seat and take matters into his own hands.

It was perhaps one of the wildest displays in the history of The Oscars, and fans are still reeling at what they saw. Since that time, neither Smith nor Rock have really commented on the matter, but there is no denying that this was an unexpected occurrence given the usual flow of the awards show.

After the slap took place, there were various reactions and even some thinkpiece-worthy hot takes that surfaced on Twitter. Among the reactions was Jaden Smith, who clearly sided with his parents on this one. While some would take issue with their dad's behavior, Jaden seemed to be all for it as he tweeted "And That’s How We Do It."

If you're Will, you're probably happy to at least have your son stand up for you during this difficult time. Unfortunately for the Smith family, this will continue to be a classic viral moment for years to come.