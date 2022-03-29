Of the many bromances that exist in modern-day Hollywood, few are as iconic as that of Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. As you likely already know, the latter was publicly humiliated after being slapped across the face by Will Smith in front of millions of viewers watching at home during the Oscars, but luckily his good buddy is showing him some love to help cheer him up.

Earlier this week, the Uncut Gems actor shared a promotional image from his pal's forthcoming comedy tour. "Can't wait for this. Love you buddy!" he wrote in the caption, tagging his frequent collaborator.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

As PEOPLE notes, Sandler and Rock's working relationship dates back to the '90s, when they worked on Saturday Night Live together. In the coming years, they would both appear in The Longest Yard, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, and Grown-Ups, along with its 2013 sequel.

Sandler isn't the only famous face to show love to the 57-year-old comedian – 50 Cent publicly praised Rock's opting out of filing a police report, and Jim Gaffigan spoke out in his defence, calling him "brilliant" amid the chaos.





Though the moment between the two industry legends was undoubtedly tense, Smith has since offered up an apology for his "unacceptable and inexcusable" violent actions.

Earlier today, it was reported that ticket sales for Chris Rock's Ego Death comedy tour have skyrocketed after he was hit at the Oscars – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for future updates about your favourite celebrities.

