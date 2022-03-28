As the aftermath of "the slap" – as it's become known on social media – continues to play out in real-time, the world has been eagerly waiting to see how South Carolina-born comedian Chris Rock would respond to being struck across the face by Will Smith while presenting an award onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.

While he maintained his composure after he was hit, some speculated that Rock might turn the case other to the authorities in the aftermath of the incident. According to a report from Page Six, however, the 57-year-old has opted to not file a police report (so far), although the LAPD has made it clear that they'll be able to help if he changes his mind.

"The individual involved has declined to file a police report," the police department shared. "If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Viewers of last evening's fiasco from all over the world are divided on whose side to take. Some – including the Academy – are of the opinion that violence of any kind is unnecessary, and others think that Rock may not have been the right target for Will's pent-up anger.

On the other end of the spectrum, some feel as though the Gemini Man actor was justified in his decision to defend his wife, and that the time has come for people to stop making quips at the expense of others (particularly Black women) expense.

While Rock has his fair share of haters right now, 50 Cent made a point to praise him for his decision against filing a police report. "@chrisrock is the man," he tweeted this morning above a screenshot of a related headline. "So many suckers out here."

