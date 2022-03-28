Last night was a wild one at the Oscars. While Will Smith won best actor for his role in King Richard, he ultimately stole the show for much worse reasons. As many of you know by now, Smith ended up smacking the likes of Chris Rock in the face after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke was about Pinkett's hair, and considering Jada had just come through with a heartwrenching story about her alopecia, Smith wasn't too impressed with what he was hearing.

In the clip below, Smith's anger was very apparent, especially as he began to yell "Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth." It was so bad that Smith needed to be calmed down by Tyler Perry and others who were sitting close to the actor.

While some have been very critical of Smith, there are others who have been quite understanding. One such person is Nicki Minaj, who took to Twitter, noting that this is what happens when a man sees the pain in his wife's eyes. Ultimately, she felt like Will wasn't off base with what he did. As for Rock, she just wishes he had been a tad more sensitive.

"I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story?" Nicki wrote. "You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain."

This is one of those events that is going to create a ton of hot takes, so if you're on Twitter today, you can expect a whole lot of discourse. Let us know what you thought of the slap, in the comments down below.