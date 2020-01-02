New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson took part in a full practice on Thursday, marking the first time that he has been able to do so since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus. Needless to say, this is an encouraging update for Pelicans fans and NBA fans alike, as there were some murmurs that the No. 1 pick could miss his entire rookie season.

Earlier this week Shams Charania reported that Zion and the Pelicans were hopeful that he'd make his NBA debut sometime in January.

"Williamson is expected to return to his first practice shortly after the New Year on Wednesday and I'm told both sides are hopeful of a January season debut for Williamson," said Charania on New Year's Eve.

While January is still the goal, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry informed the media today that Williamson will not play in the team's upcoming two-game road trip which includes a Friday night showdown against the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pelicans are currently sitting in 14th place in the West with a record of 11-23, and they're obviously going to be overly cautious in their approach to Zion's return. That said, it certainly seems as though it won't be long now before he makes his highly anticipated NBA debut.

Check out the videos embedded below to hear what Zion had to say about his imminent return following Thursday's practice.