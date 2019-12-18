New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has not appeared in a game so far this season and there's a growing belief that he may not make his NBA debut until sometime in 2020, at the earliest. In fact, Reggie Miller believes Zion could sit out the entire 2019-20 campaign as he recovers from surgery on a torn meniscus.

Whether Zion's return to the court comes in this season or the next, there are going to be continued discussions about his ability to stay healthy. During Wednesday's edition of 'Get Up' on ESPN, Jalen Rose expressed his concerns about Zion's overall injury history, as he doubted that the kid will ever play in a full season.

Says Rose:

"Any time you're 19 years old, you're getting paid to play basketball in the NBA and you're not able to perform due to injury. You're not able to play in summer league. You get injured at Duke and you're injured in high school. He's the third heaviest player in the NBA and the two guys that weigh more than him - Tacko Fall and Boban - they've never been considered athletic, they've never been considered fast, and so, for Zion not be able to play basketball so early in his career does concern me."

The Pelicans (6-22) are going to be "overly cautious" with their No. 1 overall pick and given the league's growing "load management" trend, there's certainly a good chance Zion never plays a full 82. At this rate, NBA fans are just hoping to see him back on the court for a full week, let alone an entire season.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images