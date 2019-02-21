Zion Williamson injury
- SportsZion Williamson Speaks On Potential ReturnZion Williamson discusses his health with the media.By Tyler Reed
- SportsZion Williamson Unfortunate Injury UpdateThe New Orleans Pelicans received disheartening news with the latest update on Zion Williamson. By Tyler Reed
- SportsZion Williamson Gets Positive Injury UpdateThe latest update on Zion Williamson's injury. By Tyler Reed
- SportsZion Williamson's NBA Debut Date AnnouncedPelicans GM says Zion will make his debut on January 22 vs San Antonio.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Expected To Make NBA Debut This Week: ReportPelicans reportedly targeting Thursday's game against Utah for Zion's debut.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Update: Pelicans Rookie Progresses To 5-On-5 ActionThe wait is almost over.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Provides Injury Update, Speaks On Possible Return DateZion took part in his first practice today since undergoing surgery. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsA Case For Why Zion Williamson Shouldn't Play This SeasonWilliamson's career is too precious to rush him back. By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Rose Doubts Zion Williamson Will Ever Play 82 Games In His CareerRose doesn't think Zion will play in more than 10 games this season.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLonzo Ball Pulls A Fast One On Zion Williamson During Shootaround: WatchZion's jumper was looking smooth until Lonzo showed up.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Expected To Be Out Longer Than Initial Timeline: ReportWe may not see Zion back on the court until 2020.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Injury Update, Timetable For Return RevealedZion's knee injury isn't severe, but he'll be held out of action for a "period of weeks."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson On Return From Injury: "Coming Back Was Not An Issue"Williamson didn't want to let teammates downBy Alexander Cole
- SportsAdidas CEO "Had No Particular Joy" In Zion Williamson Nike MishapWilliamson's injury sent shockwave's through the sneaker community.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson Is Doubtful For Saturday Against North Carolina: ReportWilliamson has been out of the Duke lineup since February 20th.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKobe Bryant On Zion Williamson: "If He's Healthy, He Should Go Play""you made your commitment to the university, then by all means finish your commitment."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Is "Getting Better" But Still Set To Miss Game Against Virginia TechZion is taking it day by day.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson Will Not Play Against Syracuse On Saturday: ReportWilliamson is currently day to day with a mild knee sprain.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIsaiah Thomas On Zion Williamson Injury: "Sit Yo A** Down"Isaiah Thomas wants Zion to sit out so he doesn't ruin his NBA chances.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPaul George Contacted Nike After Zion Williamson InjuryWilliamson was wearing Paul George's signature sneaker.By Alexander Cole