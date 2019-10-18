Zion Williamson return
- SportsZion Williamson Update: Pelicans Rookie Progresses To 5-On-5 ActionThe wait is almost over.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Provides Injury Update, Speaks On Possible Return DateZion took part in his first practice today since undergoing surgery. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJalen Rose Doubts Zion Williamson Will Ever Play 82 Games In His CareerRose doesn't think Zion will play in more than 10 games this season.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsLonzo Ball Pulls A Fast One On Zion Williamson During Shootaround: WatchZion's jumper was looking smooth until Lonzo showed up.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Could Miss The Entire Season, Says Reggie MillerReggie weighs in on Zion's injury situation.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Expected To Be Out Longer Than Initial Timeline: ReportWe may not see Zion back on the court until 2020.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsZion Williamson Injury Update, Timetable For Return RevealedZion's knee injury isn't severe, but he'll be held out of action for a "period of weeks."By Kyle Rooney