2K Games recently revealed player ratings for the top stars in NBA 2K20, which included the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden. In the weeks since that reveal, NBA 2K has unleashed the ratings of several young stars such as Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, De'Aaron Fox and Lonzo Ball.

Now, it's time for the rookie rankings, led by No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans rook took to instagram on Tuesday to reveal that he'll be starting off as an 81 overall. Furthermore, Zion announced an official partnership with 2K.

“I’ve played NBA 2K my entire life and it’s an honor to officially join Team 2K,” Williamson said. “I’ve dreamed of being a part of the game and joining this global phenomenon, where people around the world can play as me. I’m ready to put my imprint on basketball culture and be a part of the team that represents what’s next in the sport.”

The 18-year old phenom, who recently inked a lucrative sneaker endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, can be seen hooping in the Air Jordan 1 as well as the Air Jordan 33 in the latest 2K20 teaser trailer.

Check out some Zion footage from the game in the video embedded below.