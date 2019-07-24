Zion Williamson announced his signing with Jordan Brand on Tuesday, marking one of the largest sneaker deals in NBA history. That said, he reportedly left some money on the table in order to join the Jumpman family.

According to Forbes' Adam Zagoria, Williamson's deal checks in at seven years, $75 million. Worth noting, LeBron James' rookie sneaker deal with Nike was for $90 million.

The Athletic's Darren Rovell reports that Zion actually had bigger offers on the table but ultimately chose Jordan Brand because of Michael Jordan's influence.

In his lone season at Duke, Zion averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while winning the Naismith Award, Wooden Award and AP Player of the Year, among other accolades.

Williamson joins fellow rookie Rui Hachimura, as well as fellow Duke alum Jayson Tatum, as the newest Jordan Brand signees.