Every year, 2K Games comes out with a brand new NBA licensed video game and they're usually some of the most popular sports games on the market. One of the most anticipated parts of the game is the player ratings which are revealed prior to the game's release. Last night, 2K Games took to Twitter to announce the top 20 players in the game which as you would expect, caused a ton of debate, although that's probably the point.

It was pretty obvious from the jump that LeBron James would be one of the highest-rated players in the game and that's exactly what he is, with an overall rating of 97. Kawhi Leonard is also rated a 97 but LeBron has the edge with certain attributes. There are three players with a rating of 96 which includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Rounding out the top 10 is Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Damian Lillard, and Joel Embiid.

When it comes to player duos, LeBron and AD are the highest rated with an average rating of 95.5. Meanwhile, Leonard and George are ranked a close second with an average of 95.

