While there were many notable moments from the 2020 (virtual) Emmy Awards show, Zendaya's win captured the most attention. The 24-year-old Euphoria actress became the youngest person to win the Best Lead Actress trophy, and a clip of the moment she found out she won the title has been reposted thousands of times throughout social media. There were many outlets who reported on Zendaya's big win, but coverage by the New York Post gained negative attention due to their use of the word, "upset."



"Biggest upset: Zendaya wins Emmys 2020 over Jennifer Aniston, Laura Linney," the NYP wrote as the title to their report. In the article, they added, "She’s the youngest and least experienced nominee in this year’s competitive category of industry heavy hitters, each of whom was more expected." Zendaya faced off against "Jennifer Aniston, 51 (The Morning Show), Olivia Coleman, 46 (The Crown), Laura Linney, 56 (Ozark), Sandra Oh, 49 (Killing Eve), and Jodie Comer, 27 (Killing Eve)."

As the post circulated online, Zendaya's supporters blasted the publication for its word choice, but the NYP returned with a followup article. The word "upset" in this context could mean she was an underdog who took home the win, yet still, people criticized the publication. The New York Post didn't explain themselves, either, in their most recent update about Zendaya's Emmy win; they only wrote that the mention "offered a teachable moment for Zendaya fans, who were apparently confused by the meaning of 'upset.'" Check out a few reactions below.

