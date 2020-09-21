Zendaya made history, Sunday night, at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest-ever to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The 24-year-old star won for her performance as Rue on HBO’s Euphoria.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” she added. “But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Zendaya also made sure to thank Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who was inspired to make the show based on his own experiences with drug addiction.

“I appreciate you so much; you’re my family,” said Zendaya. “I’m so grateful for Rue. I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story.”

Other winners included Jeremy Strong, from HBO’s Succession, who won for his role as the lead actor. Netflix’s Schitt’s Creek swept all seven of the comedy awards.

The ceremony also included an In Memoriam, featuring a performance from H.E.R. that you can check out here.

