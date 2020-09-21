H.E.R. covered Prince's classic song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” for her performance during the In Memoriam ceremony for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The ceremony honored several celebrities who passed recently, including Cadwick Boseman.

Before the performance began, host Jimmy Kimmel gave a short tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg passed this week suffering from pancreatic cancer.

The show also honored Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera, Carol Spinney, James Lipton, Jim Lehrer, Robert Forster, Fred Willard, Brian Dennehy, Rip Taylor, Wilford Brimley, Jerry Stiller, John Witherspoon, Carl Reiner, and Kirk Douglas.

Boseman died after a very private battle with colon cancer, in August.

Rivera tragically passed after drowning at Lake Piru, California, while swimming with her four-year-old son, Josey, on July 8th. Her body was found several days later.

Director Lynn Shelton was honored during the In Memoriam, and was also nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for her work on Little Fires Everywhere. Shelton died of acute myeloid leukemia on May 16.

For a full list of everyone honored during the In Memoriam, check the Emmy's website here.

Watch the full performance below.

