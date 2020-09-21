Zendaya absolutely killed her role in Euphoria. The actress has always been celebrated as one of the most talented rising stars in Hollywood and, this weekend, that was cemented as she officially became the youngest person to ever win the Emmy Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama.

She delivered a heartfelt speech from her living room as she was surrounded by friends and family, accepting her historic trophy. Online, she was celebrated on all corners of the internet. It didn't take long for her to start trending on Twitter, which isn't all too surprising since, sometimes, she starts trending simply for posting new pictures.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On Instagram, Drake was quick to send his best, saying that she was absolutely deserving of the honor.

"@zendaya @euphoria it was a LOCK," wrote the world-renowned artist on his Stories, sharing a screenshot of Zendaya accepting her award. "Congratulations."

Drake is an executive producer of Euphoria, so he knows all of the work that Zendaya and her co-stars put in to achieve this status.

Elsewhere on social media, Kehlani, Chloe x Halle, and more all sent their love to Zendaya after winning the honor.

"YESS!!!! @Zendaya omg we’re in tears over here. SO WELL DESERVED," wrote Chloe and Halle on Twitter.

What did you think of Zendaya's history-making win? Was it deserved? Have you watched Euphoria yet?