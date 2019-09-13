Zacari Names One Of His Favorite Kanye West Songs & Explains Why He Prefers Michael Jordan To LeBron James

TDE's Zacari also shows mad love to Drake on "This Or That."

You might not know much about Zacari yet but he's learning under all of your favorites and he's bound to make a big splash in years to come. Having signed to TDE, the California native released his new project Run Wild Run Free at the top of the year and since then, he's blessed us with a few guest features. Zacari definitely follows more of a smooth vibe in his music, learning from artists like Drake on perfecting the art of sing-rapping. Recently, the budding star stopped by our office and we asked him all the tough questions for the latest episode of This Or That, which you can watch above.

Sometimes, you learn the most about people when they're tasked with answering some questions in rapid succession. We tested Zacari with a number of dilemmas, asking him what he prefers between texting and FaceTime, alcohol and weed, Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, and more. Of course, we had to throw in some difficult questions. When asked who his favorite is between Lil Wayne and Drake, the TDE singer kept things 100 with us. "I'm not gonna pretend like I'm the biggest Wayne fan," he said. "So I'm gonna say Drake. Because I learned a lot from Drake, studying his music is my lane. The half-singing-half-rapping R&B lane that he kind of started is more what I dig."

We also had Zacari choose between a Kanye West beat or a verse from the Chicago legend. He got specific about his answer, also telling us about one of his all-time favorite Ye songs. After admitting that he'd go for a Kanye West Yeezus beat over a feature, he told us about his love for "Bound 2." "One of my favorite songs of all time is 'Bound 2.' That song is insane, bro. That song, like, teleports you somewhere dimensionally. Like, bro, when that sample comes in, that shit yo..."

