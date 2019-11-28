Yung Miami and Southside welcomed their first child together back in October. The little cuties name is Summer and only recently has the City Girls rapper shared images of her daughter's face to Instagram pulling in all kinds of love based on how cute she is. "She’s GORGEOUS 💕," Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'Oir wrote while Cardi B added, "Oommmmmmmmmmmmgggggggggggggggggg."



Liliane Lathan/Getty Images

The moment was shortlived however after Yung Miami noticed a wave of fake accounts for her daughter popping up on Instagram. It seems as though some scammers or just crazy superfans began to make fake accounts for Yung and Southside's daughter. The "Twerk" rapper shared a PSA to her Instagram story making it clear that she's not running any Instagram profile for her daughter that's not even three months old.

"My baby don't have an IG please block anyone pretending to run an account," she wrote. "Not posting my baby no more ya'll people are sick so good luck with the three pics ya'll got." Yung then posted screenshots of the fake accounts to put the users on blast.

"At first I was nervous because I was afraid of all of the backlash I was gonna receive, but in reality I received a lot of love," Yung previously stated when discussing her pregnancy announcement. "Everyone was very supportive of me, so I feel honored and blessed."