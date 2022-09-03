Yung Miami is super candid when it comes to her love life.

The City Girl is never shy about publicly expressing her love, whether it's with her man, her kids or her friends. On Friday, Miami took to her Instagram stories with a spicy message that some quickly assumed was about her relationship with Diddy. In the sultry post, the Caresha Please host shared, "I love this n*****, down to the veins in his d!"

Although the rap star hasn't confirmed who the message is about, fans quickly hopped in the comments to share their sentiments on the statement. "When you single but go together. she just having fun. How can you not love her?!" one fan wrote. Another added, "Chile whatever brother Love have her Ion want it."





This isn't the first time fans thought Yung Miami's post was about the Bad Boy exec. Last month, City Girl supporters were worried about the 28-year old after she tweeted, "I’m really having a mental breakdown right now. Haven’t slept in dayssssss like I’m tired af and don’t feel like doing nothing today my energy is off!"

However, she denied that the feelings had anything to do with the "Gotta Move On" star. “People really make up stories,” she shared on Instagram Live. "Y’all make up so much sh***." Miami went on to make it known that it's the industry that's causing her to feel stressed, adding, "I had a mental breakdown because of something I was going through in my personal work-life." Fortunately for the young star, things seem to be going well between her and Diddy these days. The two were spotted cozying up together on stage last month. Thoughts?