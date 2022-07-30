Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.

Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Early this morning (July 30), the mother of two took to Twitter to share her feelings with her one million followers. "I'm really having a mental breakdown right now," she wrote. Three minutes later, she came back and added, "Haven't slept in [days]. Like, I'm tired af and don't feel like doing nothing today. My energy is off!"

In an effort to lighten her mood, hundreds of her fans hopped in her replies with encouraging words. One person said, "... Something is weighing heavily on your spirit and I pray that your peace is restored soon." Other supporters gave her activities she could do to regain her mental health such as retail therapy, going for a walk, or aromatherapy.

While Miami hasn't detailed what's causing her to be stressed, another tweet she posted hinted at her dating life. Yesterday, she tweeted, "I can never be no one option!"

In recent news regarding the Quality Control Music recording artist, video footage captured her throwing it back on Quavo during their Rolling Loud performance. As "Strub Tha Ground" blasted through the speakers, Miami moved backward and twerked on the rapper's lower body.