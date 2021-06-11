When rappers get famous and their bank accounts begin to add a few extra zeroes, they often like to gift their families with certain luxuries. We've often reported on artists buying their loved ones gifts, homes, and cars, but not everything is expensive. It's not always necessary for your loved ones to drip in designer brands while riding around in $100,000 whips, especially if those relatives and friends are young people just making their way in life.

Recently, Yung Bleu wanted to do something nice for his sister so he surprised her with a new car. What was meant to be a kind gesture made the rapper the subject of ridicule because he bought his sister an affordable ride and not something more expensive. Bleu defended the purchase with a lengthy explanation.

"SORRY I DNT NO WHATS THE POPPIN REGULAR CAR BRANDS I BEEN DRIVIN FOREIN SH*T THE LAST 5 years," he reportedly wrote. "CHRYSLERS WAS INSTYLE TO ME BACK WEN I WAS BROKE."

"My sister ain't even got a driver license lol," Bleu continued. "I got her a starter whip to see how she take care of it. Told her make it thru her first 2 years of college ima get a her sum exclusive that SHE EARN. why would I buy her a Benz 'EVEN THO THEY CHEAP TO ME ' but what happen when she can't even afford a oil change."

"I could have bought her a Bentley if I wanted to," he added. "But nah.. I see why a lotta y'all struggling tryna look rich Instead of actually being wealthy. My first car was a Pontiac that b*tch ran hot every 20 minutes." Do you think Bleu did the right thing? Check out his post, the video of his sister receiving the car, and a few reactions by swiping below.