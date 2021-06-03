His star has continued to rise ever since he landed a Drake feature on "You're Mines Still," but a producer is taking Yung Bleu to court along with Boosie Badazz. Before blowing up in the industry. Bleu signed a deal with Boosie's Bad Azz Music Syndicate, and according to a producer named Ice Starr, both artists owe him money for Bleu's song, "Miss It."

According to TMZ, Starr claims that his grievances with Yung Bleu date all the way back to 2017.

Starr reportedly describes himself as a producer who works with rappers creating "compositions and recordings" for artists "to use on a licensing basis." However, Starr says for years Bleu has been using his tracks "without his knowledge, authorization, and without any compensation whatsoever." This includes "Miss It" and another of Bleu's successful songs, "Ice On My Baby," as well as "most of Yung Bleu's 'Investment 5' album."

The producer's rift with Boosie stems from Starr reportedly signing his rights to the production of "Miss It" after the song had already been released. According to Starr, the song was dropped without his knowledge and he's suing both Bleu and Boosie for copyright infringement. He wants a court to award him a portion of the royalties, however, Bleu said he's already been compensated.

In a statement to TheShadeRoom, but denies Ice Starr's allegations.

“He [Ice] got paid for all the beats he did on that project,” Bleu told the outlet. “We were on the come up together. He was an unknown producer. The songs just happened to blow up after he sold his rights... He sold his rights to my manager, Taquari (Boosie’s brother), for $1,500. He didn’t know it was gonna blow up.”

Boosie has yet to respond to the allegations.

