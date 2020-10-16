mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bleu Links With Drake On The Remix To His Single "You're Mines Still"

Erika Marie
October 16, 2020 00:54
Drizzy blessed the Alabama rapper's single with an OVO touch.


As fans continue to wait for news about Drake's Certified Lover Boy, the OVO mogul has been making "feature" moves. "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk is still on heavy rotation, but we've seen Drake pop up on other artists' tracks in recent months. He made an appearance on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode 2, showed up on Bryson Tiller's "Outta Time," and now he's back with another look. Yung Bleu shared his enthusiasm with the world after Drake agreed to lend his vocals to the remix of the Alabama rapper's single "You're Mines Still," and Drake didn't disappoint.

"Let's do that remix," Drake wrote to Bleu. I just need a version of that song with a open verse." Without hesitation, Yung Bleu quickly let Drizzy know that he would move mountains for the feature. "Wtff ! Helll yea. Doing it right now !!!!" Stream the updated version of "You're Mines Still" and let us know how Yung Bleu and Drake fared together.

Quotable Lyrics

I took you to the club and you hugged on somebody that I know
And I know them type of hugs
Same shit I do to women when I know I used to f*ck
And I know they with they n*gga, but they never brought it up
I'm down these days, down to do better, 'cause you know I done enough
You should lay it down, we'll talk about it when you're up

