Many have remarked on the efficacy of the so-called "Drake Stimulus package," which refers to the boost that upcoming artists receive from a Drizzy feature. Off top, artists like Blocboy JB and Lil Baby are among the most noteworthy recipients, with "Look Alive" and "Yes Indeed" respectively -- even Blueface was once rumored to have a Drake verse in the stash, though it never saw the light of day. Now, it would appear that Yung Bleu is set to be the latest recipient, confirming that their first collab would be arriving this Friday.

Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

"Bleu Vandross x THE BOY @champagnepapi !" confirms Bleu, taking to Instagram to showcase receipts of the exchange that made it all posisble. "Your Mines still remix This Friday OVO/VMG !" In case you're unaware, Bleu's "You're Mines Still" was originally released on Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotion, which arrived at the onset of October. With that in mind, it's clear that the track made quite the impact on Drizzy, who actively reached out in Bleu's DMs to facilitate the process. He even came through in the comment section, leaving a few emojis to help further stoke the flames of hype.

Be sure to check back this Friday for the full track, and sound off in the comments -- how do you think Yung Bleu and Drake will sound together? And do you think this increased activity from Drizzy indicates that Certified Lover Boy is on the way?