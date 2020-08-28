Yung Bleu Levels Up On "Bleu Vandross 3" Featuring Boosie Badazz, Flo Milli, Yo Gotti, NoCap, & More

Yung Bleu's new album Bleu Vandross 3 starts off with a spoken-word introduction from Boosie Badazz, who says that he warned everyone about the Alabama native two years ago when he was still ahead of the wave. Look where he's at now.

One of the most respected young up-and-comers from Mobile, Yung Bleu has stuck true to himself in all corners of life, telling his story in his music and allowing people to connect with him across the world. As he continues to rise, he has released his new album Bleu Vandross 3, resuming the series and calling on some big names to help him out.

In addition to Boosie's feature, Yung Bleu also grabs Yo Gotti, his fellow Alabama rappers NoCap, Flo Milli, Rylo Rodriguez, and more.

Bleu Vandross 3 is filled with nearly an hour-worth of new material, packed with seventeen songs.

If you're not up on Yung Bleu yet, check out his new album below and thank us later.

Tracklist:

1. Level 3 (feat. Boosie Badazz)

2. Come By At 12 (feat. NOBY) [Remix]

3. Catch A Breeze

4. Good (with Flo Milli) [feat. Yo Gotti]

5. Dead & Famous (with NoCap)

6. Time Heals (feat. Baby B)

7. Everytime I Blink (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

8. Stars In Miami

9. Yeah Right (with K CAMP)

10. Soul Cry

11. Don't Wanna Lose (feat. Brooklyn Love)

12. Get Slatted (feat. Xae Hardawae)

13. When Vell Died

14. Talk Shit (feat. Mgm Lett & C-Nile)

15. Running Out Of Love

16. Pretty Girls Cry (feat. Brandon Abner)

17. 50K For A Murder