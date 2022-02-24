As soon as you mention an artist being the "king" of a genre, emotions erupt. This is what happened after Yung Bleu reportedly retweeted a fan who wrote that the rising star may be the "new King of R&B." The Shade Room uploaded a screenshot of the tweet, including showing that Bleu co-signed the message, but R&B icon Tank reacted with a comment that some people believed was shady.

"I'm glad i'm from a different generation cause yall wild!... [sideways crying laughing emojis]," the singer wrote.



David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images

Bleu didn't appreciate the remark and "Another episode of a bitter old *****!" wrote Bleu. "Tank u still waiting on that verse that's why u mad . U supposed to be a Og ! U commenting on shade room acting like.a female . Dnt worry I'm not interested in being labeled as no king of r&b I'm about to be a real Super Star soon ! I don't say **** to y'all dudes I be in my own world."

Bleu added, "I already felt you weird energy that's why Ian record to that wack *** song."

Tank is currently working on what's expected to be his final album and he lamented recently about R&B artists not responding to his calls. He penned a message on social media about the decline in camaraderie within R&B and felt as if working on his record was "bittersweet." Bleu has also shared a screenshot of Tank checking with him about collaborating on a track.

Tank has responded to Bleu's post with a video explanation of his original comment. Check out Yung Bleu and Tank below.