There was a bit of a mix-up over at BET but it seems that everything is back on track, thanks to social media. Yung Bleu was excited when he received a package from the network but quickly realized that what was inside wasn't meant for him. Bleu discovered that not only were his awards included, but two trophies belonging to Jazmine Sullivan were added, as well.

Bleu took home the Best New Artist title at the Soul Train Awards while Sullivan nabbed Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Album of the Year for Heaux Tales. “So, I get to open the boxes from my awards, but BET y’all sent me Jazmine Sullivan awards too,” Bleu said in a video he shared online.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

“She probably waiting on her sh*t, he added. "Jazmine hit me up, so I can send you your awards. Congratulations though, thank you BET.” The video was quickly shared on social media and after The Shade Room reposted the clip, Bleu reemerged in the comment section with an update.

"THIS WOULD HAVE JUST BEEN A TEXT IF I HAD HER NUMBER but I dnt! Mistakes happen," he penned. "We human . Once again thank u soul train award for my award it’s an honor ! I got her Manager NUMBER NOW ! THANK YAL."

