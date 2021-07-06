Yung Bleu might not be getting the recognition of award shows or influential publications but he's maintained a strong fanbase that has propelled him to stardom. He had an incredible run in 2020 that included the release of three projects while he's been slowly unveiling new singles throughout the year.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

The rapper took to Instagram where he announced his official debut album, Moon Boy, along with a message to his fans reflecting on his journey. He explained that Moon Boy is an especially meaningful project for him because it comes after facing his own trials and tribulations within the past year.

"I OVERCAME SO MANY OBSTACLES THIS YEAR. SO MANY PERSONAL STRUGGLES. SO MANY LOSSES," he wrote along with the project's cover art and trailer. "IT FEEL GOOD TO DROP MY FIRST ALBUM AND TELL MY STORY . MASTERPIECE! MY DAY 1 FANS I ESPECIALLY APPRECIATE YALL SO MUCH FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT LEADING UP TO THIS. KEEPING ME IN THE CONVO AFTER I LEFT MY MAJOR LABEL SITUATION I WAS LOST AND HONESTLY I DIDNT NO WHAT I WOULD DO. ALL I KNEW WAS I COULDNT GIVE UP ON MYSELF. EVEN IF I HAD TO DO IT INDEPENDENTLY AND LEARN AS I GO. THE SKY WAS THE LIMIT."

On Friday, Yung Bleu will release a new single off of the project titled, "Way More Close" ft. Big Sean.

Yung Bleu's Moon Boy drops July 23rd.